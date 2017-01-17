Maisie Williams reveals GOT cast don't get much of a heads up...

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has revealed the show’s cast are in the dark about what is coming up in the next series, including whether they will be killed off.

The actress, who plays Arya Stark in the fantasy series, said: “I don’t know anything. I make educated guesses and we try and get information from the writers but they keep it close to their chest.”

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 on Tuesday, she added: “We go for drinks and talk about the show, but you have to be careful what you are saying because you don’t know who is listening.”

Yeeeah thanks for coming in @Maisie_Williams 👐 InstaGrim Booth love #MaisieOnGrimmy pic.twitter.com/7AwpnLuR3q — BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) January 17, 2017

After filming the show’s seventh series, she said she is “excited” for another but has been left wondering: “Am I going to die?”

Maisie told how Game Of Thrones launched her unexpectedly from normal school life into a professional acting career.

“Going from a child having to put your hand up to go to the bathroom to being treated like an adult in a proper working environment is a bit of a mind mess,” she said.

Revealing that she still finds the prospect of appearing on red carpets “scary”, she said: “I get so nervous in the car on the way there.

“It’s so intense, people are shouting and screaming and although they are being nice it’s quite overwhelming.”

She joked that spending weekends in Hollywood while sleeping on a mattress at her new London home during the week provided “balance” in her life.

What else is a bestie for? (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

One of her most recent red carpet exploits was at the Golden Globes awards night, with Game Of Thrones co-star and close friend Sophie Turner.

Commenting on the social media attention that followed a picture of Turner helping her rearrange her bright yellow gown as she posed for photos, Maisie said: “What’s that all about?

“We are just very close. Red carpets are kind of scary, but when you’ve got your bestie with you, it’s the best thing ever.”

Maisie stars in Netflix film iBoy, released on January 27.