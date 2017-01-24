Maisie Williams: I'm more comfortable with an iPhone than a sword!

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has admitted that she’s more at home with some of the dialogue in her new drama than wielding a sword in the fantasy epic.

The actress, 19, who was cast in Game Of Thrones at the age of 12, now appears in Netflix drama iBoy, a “gritty raw story about gangs in London”.

She told This Morning: “To have clothes on that I got from a shop rather than made by women in a workshop for months and months and to be able to use more familiar language… I’m definitely far more comfortable with talking about iPhones than sword fighting and horses!”

Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA)

She added: “It was wonderful to be able to hang out with other people my age… it was lovely to meet other actors my age.”

Game Of Thrones – in which she plays Arya Stark – has been criticised for being violent in the past.

Her new TV series is also violent, and Maisie said: “Violence is awful, violence is disgusting and we really do show it in that light. It shouldn’t be glamourised, dressed up and it should be shown for what it is.”