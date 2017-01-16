Maisie Williams asked for old pictures of herself and Sophie Turner and her fans did not disappoint

Game Of Thrones co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are the best of friends, and have been for many years – we’ve loved watching them grow up in the limelight together.

And on Monday, perhaps in a moment of sheer boredom, Maisie asked her fans on Twitter to go back through their archives and send her throwback snaps of herself with Sophie.

So in love A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:45am PDT

Maisie wrote: “Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young? They make me laugh so much.”

Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young? They make me laugh so much — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 16, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the 19-year-old’s admirers – she has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter alone – responded in their droves, posting some rather embarrassing flashback photos that perhaps she would have preferred to forget.

The response was massive, a great big outpouring of photos from their teen years with, and without, their Game Of Thrones co-stars.

Look at how young they are!

Unrecognisable.

And this is probably the best of them all.

After the barrage of pictures, Maisie – who plays Arya Stark in the hit series, opposite Sophie’s Sansa Stark – simply wrote: “What have I done.”

What have I done — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 16, 2017

But one thing is for sure: we all want a friendship like Maisie and Sophie’s.

I want a friendship like Sophie turner and Maisie Williams. — cubanichi (@EllaPigg) January 16, 2017

The forthcoming seventh season of Game Of Thrones will hit screens later this year.