Maia Dunphy thanks Dublin fire brigade for rushing sick son to hospital

Back to Showbiz Home

Maia Dunphy has taken to Twitter to thank the “kind men” of the Dublin fire service who came to her rescue when her son Tom fell ill in the middle of the night.

The producer explained that she couldn’t get her two-year-old’s temperature down so rang the emergency services in a panic.

“Well that was a grim night,” she began the thread.

“Couldn't get Tom's temperature down and ended up in Crumlin via ambulance at 4am......”

She went on to thank the “immeasurably patient and kind men of @DubFireBrigade who turned up to help a frazzled mum in embarrassing pjs....”

She then added kind words about the staff of Crumlin hospital before cursing the helpless panic she was in and explained it was made worse as Tom’s father and her husband, Johnny Vegas is away.

She revealed to followers in later tweets that Tom is suffering Croup and another viral infection but is now doing well.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz