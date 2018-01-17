Maia Dunphy and Norah Casey favourites to be first out of Dancing with the Stars

As the first elimination looms on Dancing with the Stars, the pressure is on this week.

Last week, the women had their chance to impress the judges and the viewers.

Maia Dunphy

Despite positive reviews, it appears that one of the ladies looks set to face the axe this week.

TV personality and writer Maia Dunphy and businesswoman Norah Casey are favourites to be voted off in this week’s show.

BoyleSports currently have the two joint 11/4 favourites to be the first to bow out of the series.

Comedian Bernard O’Shea is also in trouble at 3/1.

New Dance moves #reinventingdance A post shared by Bernard O'Shea (@bernardo.oshea) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:01am PST

Still battling it out as favourites for the Glitterball trophy are Erin McGregor, sister of Conor, and RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey as joint 3/1 favourites.

The pair are closely followed by former Cork camogie player Anna Geary and singer Jake Carter at 9/2 each.

Who do you think will be the first to waltz out of the show this weekend?