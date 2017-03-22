Mahershala Ali shows off his newborn daughter in cute picture

Mahershala Ali has thrilled his fans by sharing a cute picture of himself with his newborn daughter.

The actor – who won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Moonlight – posted the snap, in which he balances his little girl on his lap, on Instagram.

The black and white picture was simply accompanied by the caption: “Bari x Abu.”

Bari x Abu 💜 A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Abu means father in Arabic, and Bari Najma is the baby’s name.

Mahershala, 43, and his wife Amatus-Sami Karim welcomed their first child on February 22, just days before he won the prestigious prize at the Academy Awards.

He became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar for his work on Moonlight, which also scooped the best picture gong after it was mistakenly given to La La Land in a now-infamous mix-up.

Mahershala said becoming a father has given him a new concept of time and how to find a balance in his life.

Mahershala Ali (Ian West/PA)

He told People magazine: “I think it changes your relationship with time.

“I just don’t have time to waste. You have to be really deliberate with how you choose to spend your day because those are the moments you’re away from your child.

“If anything, I want to work in a more focused way and discover the right balance for my life.”