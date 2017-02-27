Mahershala Ali scoops best supporting actor Oscar for Moonlight

Mahershala Ali won the first Oscar of the night, scooping the best supporting actor prize for Moonlight.

He embraced the film’s director Barry Jenkins on his way up to the stage where he said: “My grandma would want me to button up.”

Mahershala Ali (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“Wow, I want to thank my teacher and my professors, they told me is that it’s not about you, it’s about the characters, you are in service to your character and your stories, I’m so blessed to have had this opportunity.”

The actor welcomed his first child Bari Najma on February 22 and thanked his wife Amatus Sami-Karim saying: “My wife was in her third trimester doing awards seasons, we just had a daughter four days ago. I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process.”

His win was greeted by fans, with Oprah Winfrey saying she was “in tears” with his victory.