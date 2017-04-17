Madonna's adopted twin daughters on chocolate hunt for Easter

Madonna has shared a photograph of her adopted twin daughters heading off on an Easter egg hunt.

The queen of pop posted a picture on Instagram showing Stella and Esther clutching brightly decorated buckets for carrying their chocolate.

The twins, dressed in matching white and yellow dresses and sandals, were with Madonna’s older daughter Mercy James and another child.

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Madonna, 58, told her 9.1 million followers on the site: “Gang-Gang! Easter Egg Hunt!”

The singer later added a picture of a wooden table, decorated with rabbit ornaments, candles and pink flowers.

“Easter Table! A New Beginning!” she wrote.

Easter Table! 🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰 A NewBeginning! 🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Madonna adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

The star has previously shared several videos and images of her new daughters, including some of them singing and one of them receiving their first Barbie dolls.