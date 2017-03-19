Madonna shares video of adopted twin daughters

Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters.

The singer posted a recording on Instagram, showing Stella and Esther giggling and chanting “Mambo mambo coffee coffee”.

The twins, dressed in jumpers emblazoned with sequinned mice, clapped along as they sped up their chanting.

How Mambo is gonna get through Friday! ☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️😂💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The queen of pop hinted that “mambo” might be how the sisters refer to her, as she captioned the footage: “How Mambo is gonna get through Friday!”

Madonna adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas! ⭐️🌟😂🌈🌈🎉🎉🌼🌼💝💝😂🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

The 58-year-old has previously shared another musical video of her new daughters as they sang Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.