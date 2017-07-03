Madonna shares picture of her ‘show girl debut’

Madonna has shared a childhood photograph of her first ever stage performance.

The Queen of Pop, 58, posted the blurry snap on Instagram.

It shows her as a child, on stage in a purple dance outfit. She is wearing some sort of tiara on her head.

My Show Girl Debut! 💃🏻💜🎉💘🌈😂👑 looking fierce in my purple tutu 💜💜💜💜💜💜 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

She told her 9.7 million followers: “My Show Girl Debut!

“Looking fierce in my purple tutu.”

Madonna shared several other images over the weekend, including some of her adopted twins Esther and Stella playing in the pool.