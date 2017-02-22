Madonna shares new photo of her newly adopted twin girls
Madonna has shared a new photo of the twin girls she adopted from Malawi posing in matching tracksuits.
The pop superstar posted a picture on Instagram of four-year-olds Esther and Stella, sporting black and gold Adidas sportswear with gold bow headbands.
“Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!” she wrote in the caption.
Madonna said earlier this month she was “overjoyed” to have Esther and Stella as part of her family.
It is the 58-year-old’s third adoption after adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.
She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.
