Madonna shares image of snuggles with adopted daughter

Madonna has shared a sweet image of herself snuggled up with one of her adopted daughters.

The Queen of Pop, 58, adopted four-year-old twins Stella and Esther from Malawi in February.

She is seen smiling as she cuddles the little girl in the adorable snap, which she shared with her 9.7 million followers on Instagram.

Be Careful Who you Love♥️🇲🇼🌺! They might just love you back!! ♥️🌍🇲🇼🌹🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

The singer wrote: “Be Careful Who you Love! They might just love you back!!”

Madonna is also mother to biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

Running to the Warm Heart Of Africa! ♥️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼♥️🌍 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The singer has shared several photographs and video clips of the twins since taking them home earlier this year, showing them singing, dancing and receiving their first ever Barbie dolls.