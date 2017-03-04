Madonna shares cute video of musical twins

Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters playing a keyboard.

The singer tweeted a recording of Stella and Esther captioned “Saturday Jam!” showing the sisters plonking the keys of the keyboard while wearing matching tops.

Madonna has been sharing more about her twins (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as the video, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself lying on grass next to a road with the girls sitting next to her and resting their hands on her, captioned “Beverly Hillbillies!”.

Beverly Hillbillies! 😂🌈🎉🌴🌴🍄🍄🌿 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

She adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda, who are also from Malawi.

The 58-year-old has previously shared another musical video of her new daughters as they sang Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, as well as photos of them in matching outfits.

A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

When Madonna announced the adoption, she shared a photo of herself and the twins in Malawi on Instagram.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

She wrote: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

“Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”