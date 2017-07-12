Madonna says Malawi hospital wing is ‘just the beginning’

Madonna has declared the opening of her hospital children’s wing in Malawi an “overwhelming success”, and said it is just the beginning.

The Queen of Pop travelled to the African country this week for the launch of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, which was funded by her charity.

Writing on Instagram, she said she was “so grateful” to those that helped with the centre, which was built in collaboration with Malawi’s health ministry and named after one of her own adopted children.

The Opening of Mercy James Center was an overwhelming success. Im so grateful to all who made it possible!! But this is only the beginning. We continue to need your help!!

The star shared a video clip showing the opening of the centre, which is located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, and also posted pictures of her family at the launch.

Its a Family Affair!! At the Opening of The Mercy James Center!!

Madonna said she never imagined she would build a paediatric hospital.

“It’s wonderful to raise money,” she said. “It’s amazing to raise awareness.

“But we are here to raise Malawi.”

The singer has adopted four children from Malawi – David Banda, Mercy James and twins Stella and Esther. She is also mother to biological children Rocco and Lourdes.