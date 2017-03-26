Madonna posts video of adopted twins playing with dolls
Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters receiving their first ever Barbie dolls.
The queen of pop posted a recording on Instagram, showing Stella and Esther with their new toys.
The twins, dressed in matching white dresses, were singing a nursery rhyme as they twirled the Barbies around in front of them.
Madonna told her nine million followers on the site: “What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll!
“Pikachu is left in the dust!”
The singer adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.
I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️
Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.
The 58-year-old has previously shared other musical videos of her new daughters, including one of them singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
