Madonna posts video of adopted twins playing with dolls

Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters receiving their first ever Barbie dolls.

The queen of pop posted a recording on Instagram, showing Stella and Esther with their new toys.

The twins, dressed in matching white dresses, were singing a nursery rhyme as they twirled the Barbies around in front of them.

What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! 💇🏾💇🏾! Pikachu is left in the dust! @moschino 😂💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Madonna told her nine million followers on the site: “What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll!

“Pikachu is left in the dust!”

The singer adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

The 58-year-old has previously shared other musical videos of her new daughters, including one of them singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.