Madonna posts clip of twin daughters singing
20/02/2017 - 11:14:44Back to Showbiz Home
Madonna has posted a heartwarming video of her twin daughters singing.
The pop star, 58, recently confirmed she adopted the twin sisters from Malawi.
She’s shown off a video on Instagram of the twins – dressed in identical clothes or pyjamas – singing and clapping hands to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, while accompanied by a piano.
Madge, who’s said she is “overjoyed” to have the young girls as part of her family, captioned the video A Little Night Music.
In another video – A Little Night Riding – her son David Banda gallops around on a horse.
Madonna previously told her fans: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.
“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.
“Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”
This is Madonna’s third adoption after adopting son David in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.
She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.
Join the conversation - comment here