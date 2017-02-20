Madonna posts clip of twin daughters singing

Madonna has posted a heartwarming video of her twin daughters singing.

The pop star, 58, recently confirmed she adopted the twin sisters from Malawi.

Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)

She’s shown off a video on Instagram of the twins – dressed in identical clothes or pyjamas – singing and clapping hands to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, while accompanied by a piano.

A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Madge, who’s said she is “overjoyed” to have the young girls as part of her family, captioned the video A Little Night Music.

In another video – A Little Night Riding – her son David Banda gallops around on a horse.

A little night riding! 🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎David rides Clever! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🌍🙌🏻🌍💯♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Madonna previously told her fans: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

A picture of the twins on Madonna’s Instagram account (Madonna/PA)

“Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

This is Madonna’s third adoption after adopting son David in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.

She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.