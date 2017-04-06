Madonna makes dig at Pepsi after Kendall Jenner advert pulled

Madonna has taken a sly dig at Pepsi after the drinks giant drew criticism over an advert starring Kendall Jenner at a staged equality march.

The pop superstar uploaded a photo of herself dressed head to toe in red and holding a Coca-Cola can to Instagram, hours after Pepsi pulled the advert and apologised for “missing the mark”.

To be certain of making her point, Madonna zoomed in on the Coke can in the composite photo, adding a caption of a number one medal emoji.

🥇 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

The singer had earlier posted the advert with the caption: “When you wake up and realize that S*** just really doesn’t make sense! #chosen.

“Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint!”

Kendall Jenner (Pepsi)

In 1989 the company pulled an ad featuring Madonna and using her Like A Prayer anthem as its soundtrack after the song’s official video was slammed by religious groups as it featured her kissing a black saint and a burning cross.

After its latest advert was released on Tuesday, there were complaints the video undermined the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kendall in a blonde wig (Pepsi)

Fans said they were “disappointed” in Kendall, 21, for getting involved.

In the short video, the model is taking part in a photo shoot when a parade comes past waving banners that read: “Join the conversation.”

When a marcher nods at her to join in, she rips off her blonde wig and swaps her fancy dress for a T-shirt and jeans as she joins the crowd.

She then hands a can of the drink to a police officer, who smiles as her new friends laugh along.