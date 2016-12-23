Madonna, Kanye West and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani

Celebrities have paid tribute to Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, who has died at the age of 66.

Franca ran the magazine for 28 years and on Friday its website featured a page of her best-known quotes, including: “You can never be overdressed or overeducated.”

She died after a long illness, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Madonna posted a photo of the editor on Instagram with the caption: “R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!”

Kanye, who only recently returned to Twitter following a spell in hospital, wrote:

Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/B2Y7OM1uEy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 22, 2016

Victoria shared a picture of herself with Sozzani on Instagram with the caption: “I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires.

“Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP@francasozzani1″.

Kendall Jenner and her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Maria Borges also wrote messages:

rest peacefully Franca Sozzani. ❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 22, 2016

The world has lost a legend, today. Thank you for everything you've done for the people of color, Franca Sozzani. Rest In Peace. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/fSs8iCxKkz — MARIA BORGES (@IamMariaBorges) December 22, 2016

Designer Marc Jacobs tweeted:

RIP #FrancaSozzani 💔 Her incredible contribution to fashion will be missed. pic.twitter.com/MnvA2jRb3c — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) December 22, 2016

Rapper A$AP Rocky wrote:

FASHION LOST A LEGEND TODAY,LOVE TO MY BROTHER FRANCESCO AND HIS FAMILY, I HOPE MY WORDS CAN MAKE A SLIGHT DIFFERENCE, RIP FRANCA SOZZANI🙏🏼 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 23, 2016

Model and TV presenter Tyra Banks also paid tribute, saying:

Farewell to my high fashion mama...@francasozzani, u embraced us all w/the warmest heart.



I respect & admire u forever.#FrancaSozzani — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 23, 2016

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour wrote a lengthy tribute to Franca on Vogue’s website, saying: “In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence.

“She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking.

Franca, left, with Victoria Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg and Donatella Versace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“She made everything she worked on appear effortless, regardless of whether it was an event for several hundred; a whirlwind trip to Africa to support the continent’s emerging designers; or the creation of yet another newsworthy, provocative, and utterly spellbinding issue of Italian Vogue.”

Earlier this month, Franca was in London at the Fashion Awards where designer Tom Ford presented her with the Swarovski award for positive change.

She is survived by her son Francesco Carrozzini.