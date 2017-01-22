Madonna clarifies women's march comments: 'I am not a violent person'

Madonna has insisted she is “not a violent person” and knows that “acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything” following her fiery speech at an anti-Trump protest in Washington.

The Queen of Pop took part in the women’s march in Washington this weekend and delivered an impassioned speech in which she used bad language and said she had thought about “blowing up the White House”.

But the star has now taken to Instagram to clarify her words.

Calling the rally “an amazing and beautiful experience”, she said: “I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did.

“However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Madonna, 58, continued: “My speech began with “I want to start a revolution of love.” I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

Express Yourself...............So you can Respect Yourself. 🎤🎼🎹🎸🗣On Stage at the Women's March In D.C. 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.

“However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

The singer said she was honoured to have been part of an audience chanting “We choose love”.