Madonna celebrates son’s 17th birthday with throwback picture

Madonna has wished her second eldest child Rocco Ritchie a happy birthday as he turned 17.

The pop star marked the special occasion by posting a sweet throwback picture of her son on Instagram as a toddler.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Boy!

Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Boy! 🎉🎂🎈You are my Son-Shine! ☀️☀️☀️ i17 years went by too fast! 😍😍😍🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 11, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

“You are my Son-Shine! 17 years went by too fast!”

A second picture shared with her 9.8 million followers on the social networking site showed Rocco – whose father is director Guy Ritchie – doing work for the singer’s charitable organisation Raising Malawi.

She wrote: “So Proud of you Rocco!!”

So Proud of you Rocco!! 🎨🎨🎨!! ♥️ 😍♥️😍♥️🎂💯🌈🏅🎈🎉😂😂😂🙏🏻 @raisingmalawi A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Rocco was born on August 11 2000, a few months before Madonna and Ritchie married. They divorced in 2008.

Last year, they were locked in a bitter custody dispute over Rocco, who remained in London with his father after visiting the UK on Madonna’s world tour.

Earlier this year, Madonna, 58, adopted twin sisters from Malawi, after previously adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from the African country.

Her eldest child is daughter Lourdes, from her relationship with actor Carlos Leon.