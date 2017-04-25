Madonna appears unhappy with that planned biopic

Madonna has hinted at her displeasure over plans for a biopic of her rise to fame.

Blond Ambition, a script telling the story of the pop superstar’s career in the early 80s, was reportedly picked up by Universal this week.

Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. 📚Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. 🤡. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society. ✍️🙃 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elyse Hollander’s script is set in New York as Madonna works on her first album.