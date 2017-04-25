Madonna appears unhappy with that planned biopic
Madonna has hinted at her displeasure over plans for a biopic of her rise to fame.
Blond Ambition, a script telling the story of the pop superstar’s career in the early 80s, was reportedly picked up by Universal this week.
In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Madonna appeared to voice her displeasure at the planned film, writing: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen.
“Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work.
She added: “This is a disease in our society.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elyse Hollander’s script is set in New York as Madonna works on her first album.
