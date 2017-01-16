Made In Chelsea's Binky and JP are expecting a baby!

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra “Binky” Felstead has confirmed she is expecting a baby with her co-star Josh “JP” Patterson.

The model, 26, said the news has come as a “huge shock”, but will start a new chapter in their lives, even though they are not currently in a relationship.

Binky and JP (Hello/PA)

The couple’s turbulent history has been documented in the E4 reality show and Binky told Hello magazine: “It’s obviously been a huge shock to both of us.

“This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I’m going to be ok either way.

“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now.”

Nice to see this one again 😘 A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Mar 21, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

JP told the magazine they are taking things slowly when it comes to their future, saying: “Where we’re both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there’s a baby in the picture.

“It has to be for the right reasons. We love each other a great deal, and there’s no pressure – but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We’re just taking it very easy.”

Cool shades bro 😎😎 A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Mar 1, 2016 at 11:08am PST

Binky added: “But we’re not dating anyone else. We’re going on dates and hanging out. It would be silly for us to rush back into anything, but we want to focus on the future now rather than the past.

“We’re starting this year with a completely blank slate. It’s a new start. We’re incredibly lucky, we feel so blessed to be bringing this life into the world.”

(Hello)

