Made In Chelsea stars give everyone fashion goals at LFW

A good proportion of the MIC crew (past and present) turned out for London Fashion Week’s kick-off on Friday, and their carefully chosen looks did not disappoint.

First to turn heads was Binky Felstead, who turned up to the Joshua Kane show with partner JP, dressing her baby bump in an elegant maxi dress.

No doubt her attendance lent some moral support to co-star Ollie Locke, who took his place on the catwalk itself.

And Binky’s mum Jane (far left) came with both a statement and a great stripy jacket.

Mature models protest (David Parry/PA)

Meanwhile, Rosie Fortescue and her mates brought some dramatic red and blue patterns to the chilly London streets, as well as a chic black turban.

Millie Mackintosh wore a daring top, apparently fashioned out of a large sash, as she arrived with “new roomie” and former MIC co-star Hugo Taylor.

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the week brings!
