Made In Chelsea stars give everyone fashion goals at LFW

A good proportion of the MIC crew (past and present) turned out for London Fashion Week’s kick-off on Friday, and their carefully chosen looks did not disappoint.

First to turn heads was Binky Felstead, who turned up to the Joshua Kane show with partner JP, dressing her baby bump in an elegant maxi dress.

Wonderful evening last night at @joshuakanebespoke fashion show! 🕴 #LFW A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:13am PST

No doubt her attendance lent some moral support to co-star Ollie Locke, who took his place on the catwalk itself.

Walking for Joshua Kane last night at LFW X A post shared by Ollie Locke (@ollielockeworld) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:29am PST

And Binky’s mum Jane (far left) came with both a statement and a great stripy jacket.

Mature models protest (David Parry/PA)

Meanwhile, Rosie Fortescue and her mates brought some dramatic red and blue patterns to the chilly London streets, as well as a chic black turban.

My G I R L S 💙 at the @teatumjones show #LFW A post shared by Rosie Fortescue (@rosiefortescue) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Millie Mackintosh wore a daring top, apparently fashioned out of a large sash, as she arrived with “new roomie” and former MIC co-star Hugo Taylor.

My new roomie ❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:37am PST

Thank you @britishfashioncouncil and @riverisland for a great party last night 🍸 A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 1:42am PST

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the week brings!