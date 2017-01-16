Made In Chelsea crew congratulate Binky Felstead on baby news

Back to Showbiz Home

The cat is officially out of the bag and Binky’s MIC mates are finally allowed to publicly congratulate her on the news of her pregnancy.

But it seems that even the mum-to-be’s best friends didn’t get much more of a heads up.

As the news broke that the Made In Chelsea star is expecting a baby with her on screen, on-off, boyfriend JP (Josh Patterson), some of her nearest and dearest from the show couldn’t help spreading the word.

Stephanie Pratt shared a picture with familiar faces and soon to be honorary aunties Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue as they found out the news…

Co-star Alexander Mytton also made a social media salute to the expecting parents…

In fact, the entire show couldn’t conceal its excitement!

And it wasn’t just the MIC team showing love.

Rival reality show The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs reached out to Binks (real name Alexandra Felstead, 26) to welcome her to the “mummy club”…

MIC is about to get a whole lot more interesting!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Alexander Felstead, Amy Childs, Binky, Channel 4, josh patterson, Louise Thompson, Made In Chelsea, Stephanie Pratt

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz