Macklemore is returning to Dublin

Macklemore has announced he will make his highly anticipated return to Dublin’s 3Arena, April 4 2018.

It’s no secret that Macklemore loves playing in Ireland, and particularly in Dublin.

The artist debuted in Ireland in 2011 playing to a mere 200 fans at the Twisted Pepper in Dublin.

A show that inspired him to return time and time again, even play his largest headlining show of all time in Marlay Park.

Ahead of his 2016 show, he created this video titled 'Irish Celebration' exclaiming that “Dublin is my favourite place to play in the entire world.”

Macklemore has recently released his new solo album entitled GEMINI via LLC / ADA and entered the Top 10 in the Irish Album Charts.

GEMINI IS OUT NOW!! Thank you for the support! https://t.co/5ubTpB1JSs pic.twitter.com/tgOVfl7Fqd — GEMINI (@macklemore) September 22, 2017

This marks his first solo project since 2005’s The Language of My World and follows his two massive releases with producer Ryan Lewis: 2012’s multiple-GRAMMY award winning album The Heist and 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made (featuring Platinum-certified single "Downtown").

Tickets are from €44.05 and will go on sale this Friday at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.