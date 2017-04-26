M Night Shyamalan's has announced a Split/Unbreakable sequel
Director M Night Shyamalan has said his next film will be a sequel to two of his movies, Split and Unbreakable.
Glass will see Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson resume theirs roles from Unbreakable, while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will return to their roles from Split for the conclusion to the trilogy.
The director said it was “always my dream to have both films collide in this third film”.
He announced the news in a string of tweets:
Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, “Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?”— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol-— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
And the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
I’m reteaming with my partners @jason_blum and @Universalpics for this crazy comic book thriller.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
And the film is called GLASS…— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
Universal Pictures will release #Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret!— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
The film will follow on from the end of Split, which stars James as a man with 23 personalities who kidnaps and imprisons three girls.
