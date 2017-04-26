M Night Shyamalan's has announced a Split/Unbreakable sequel

Director M Night Shyamalan has said his next film will be a sequel to two of his movies, Split and Unbreakable.

Glass will see Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson resume theirs roles from Unbreakable, while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will return to their roles from Split for the conclusion to the trilogy.

Bruce Willis will reprise his role (Yui Mok/PA)

The director said it was “always my dream to have both films collide in this third film”.

He announced the news in a string of tweets:

Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, “Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?” — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol- — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

And the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

I’m reteaming with my partners @jason_blum and @Universalpics for this crazy comic book thriller. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

And the film is called GLASS… — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Universal Pictures will release #Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The film will follow on from the end of Split, which stars James as a man with 23 personalities who kidnaps and imprisons three girls.