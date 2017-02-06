M. Night Shyamalan tweets plans for Split sequel

M. Night Shyamalan has revealed on twitter he is working on a sequel to his recently released horror hit Split.

Posting on twitter, the director said:

“I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split…”

Split has spent three successive weeks at the top of the North American box office and has grossed $98.7 million stateside so far.

The film tells the story of a man with 23 personalities and was originally conceived as a sequel to Shyamalan’s 2000 hit Unbreakable.