Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson celebrate birthdays with their fellow contestants on The Jump

The Jump stars took some time out from training to enjoy a costume party in honour of competitors Josie Gibson and Lydia Bright.

Reality TV stars Josie and Lydia both celebrate their birthdays in January so held a joint fancy dress party.

Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)

Their co-stars got into the spirit of things, with Emma Parker-Bowles digging out a banana outfit and Gareth Thomas attending as a blonde, hotpant-clad woman.

Both Josie and Lydia shared snaps from the bash online, and said it had been an amazing celebration.

Lydia wrote: “Honestly the luckiest girl in the world.

You don't have to be crazy to be my friend, I'll train you. Love these chicks #TheJump #Austria

A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

“Thank you to my Jump family for making mine and @josiegibson85 birthday party so special. Innsbruck didn’t know what hit them.”
