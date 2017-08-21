Love Island’s Olivia Attwood says she has received death threats

Love Island star Olivia Attwood said she has received death threats since she first appeared on the reality show.

Attwood said her social media accounts were “bombarded” with personal comments and threats.

I can promise you, this love we have, has never and will never; be ordinary 💙 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: “For me, a lot of it went on when I was in the villa and I had it fed back to me and that was the worst time of it and it was very extreme.

“At controversial points in the show, people were bombarding with personal comments and death threats.”

Mid-hair flick 👼🏼 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

She continued: “It was shocking. We were living in isolation and it was more upsetting to see the effect it had on my family, they had to read all that stuff.

“On reality TV, the whole point is to cause speculation, we want to analyse people’s behaviour. We don’t want to stop people having an opinion but threatening someone, it’s two separate things.

“I feel there should be something in place where people are receiving threats.

Saturday's 🍭🍬🎪🎠🎢 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

“If someone said those things in the street, you would go to the police station, but online we are supposed to pretend it’s not real.”

Attwood said the people running her social media spent hours deleting messages and blocking abusers.

Me and my 🍯 💛 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

She added: “When I came out, it was positive and had started to turn a corner, but I saw things that were left behind, I still get them now on private messages.

“Now they range from really sexist, awful remarks from men to people saying ‘I wish you would just die’.”

Attwood told the Victoria Derbyshire programme: “It’s pretty severe. It’s death threats, it’s personal comments, it’s quite extreme.”

Asked how many threats she received, she said, “a significant amount… things like ‘you should die’.”

“I think it’s people that watch the show and feel that they know you from watching a certain hour and then they want to express how they feel to you.

Mum's out-out 🍼🥂 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

“Because they are hiding behind a keyboard, it’s being able to get that really severe opinion across that they believe there are no consequences to – which often there aren’t.”

She added: “Before I came into this, I was warned that this is something you will have to put up with… I’m not the only cast member who has faced this.

“I think that’s so sad that you go and work in the public eye and you are warned you will have to tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Bedtime 👪 Big day tomorrow 🤗💫 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, Attwood’s Love Island beau Chris Hughes launched a war of words with fellow contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson after she said he had unfollowed her on social media and she believed it was because of Attwood.

Hughes shared a screengrab of a headline, saying: “Bantering? I unfollowed you and you begged it. Stop accusing my girl of anything to stay relevant, grow up some years!”

She replied: “Being nice isn’t begging it,should try taking a leaf out of my book,now too prestige to even reply to a fellow contestant.”

Being nice isn't begging it,should try taking a leaf out of my book,now too prestige to even reply to a fellow contestant 🤷🏼‍♀️😂 — Tyne-lexy Clarson (@tynelexyclarson) August 21, 2017

Hughes responded: “Mate, you bitch on my girl, so why expect me to follow you? Don’t ever call me prestige again, unless I turn into a car overnight.”

Mate, you bitch on my girl, so why expect me to follow you? Don't ever call me prestige again, unless I turn into a car overnight. 🚗 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) August 21, 2017

Don't turn into a car mate ! She'll only use you as a free ride to her sidemans house 🏃🏼‍♀️ — Tyne-lexy Clarson (@tynelexyclarson) August 21, 2017

I'll ask if she'll take you with her; show you what male attention looks like. Rumour has it you've been doing PA's for free as well #beggy — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) August 21, 2017

Clarson accused Attwood of using Hughes, writing: “Don’t turn into a car mate ! She’ll only use you as a free ride to her sidemans house”, causing Chris to reply: “I’ll ask if she’ll take you with her; show you what male attention looks like. Rumour has it you’ve been doing PA’s for free as well #beggy.”

Ooo I get plenty of 'male attention' 🙈but thanks for the offer, I'll kindly pass on this one, as too much driving makes me car sick x — Tyne-lexy Clarson (@tynelexyclarson) August 21, 2017

The row appeared to conclude with Clarson saying: “Ooo I get plenty of ‘male attention’ but thanks for the offer, I’ll kindly pass on this one, as too much driving makes me car sick x”