Love Island’s Marcel Somerville signs book deal

Love Island fans who have been paging Dr Marcel for romantic advice will have their questions answered now the reality star has signed a book deal.

The Blazin’ Squad singer, who came fourth on the show with partner Gabby Allen, has announced he will be releasing Dr Marcel’s Little Book Of Big Love in August.

He wrote on Twitter: “News!! I’m excited to announce I am releasing my own book in August with @BlinkPublishing ‘Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love’ #loveisland.

His fellow contestants were quick to congratulate him, with Chloe Crowhurst writing: “Amazing news!!!! Well done Marc x” and Tyne-Lexy Clarson saying: “Proud of you, fully deserve it.”

In the villa Somerville was widely seen as a shoulder to cry on and a reliable source of advice, often breaking up disputes and dissolving tension.

One contestant he frequently lent his support to was Camilla Thurlow, who has revealed she is taking her new flame Jamie Jewitt home to Scotland.

The couple, who came second on the show, were photographed sleeping with their arms around each other on the long train journey.

Thurlow shared the picture, writing: “Fingers crossed we don’t miss our stop.”

Meanwhile, winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have shared a picture of Davies meeting Cetinay’s huge teddy bear Nelson.

Davies wrote: “Think I made a new best friend yesterday. So happy Nelson approves.”