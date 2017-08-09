Love Island’s lovestruck Marcel Somerville has found ‘the one’
09/08/2017 - 12:53:15Back to Showbiz Home
Love Island star Marcel Somerville says his new flame Gabby Allen is “the one”.
The pair hooked up on the ITV2 show, where they were finalists.
He told Good Morning Britain: “I definitely feel like she’s the one, yeah.”
The couple did not sleep together in the villa and Somerville said: “It was worth the wait.”
But asked about marriage, he said he is not in any rush to tie the knot, adding: “It’s quite early in the relationship.”
“I do genuinely feel like she’s the one that I’ve been waiting for,” he said of the 25-year-old fitness instructor from Liverpool.
Somerville appeared on Good Morning Britain with his hip-hop group Blazin’ Squad, which have reunited.
Join the conversation - comment here