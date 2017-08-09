Love Island’s lovestruck Marcel Somerville has found ‘the one’

Love Island star Marcel Somerville says his new flame Gabby Allen is “the one”.

The pair hooked up on the ITV2 show, where they were finalists.

Met up with the squad boys @blazinsquadinsta and @GMB this morning to talk about the #oneoff @kokocamden on the 26th Nov!!! Big shout to @carolinewatson_ and @newlook_men for my chocolate bomber! #hard A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

He told Good Morning Britain: “I definitely feel like she’s the one, yeah.”

The couple did not sleep together in the villa and Somerville said: “It was worth the wait.”

This girl makes me sooooooooo F'in happy! ???????? Dinner with my bae @neighbourhoodliverpool on the way to @cruisechester ?? I love my chic!!! #bestgirlever A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

But asked about marriage, he said he is not in any rush to tie the knot, adding: “It’s quite early in the relationship.”

“I do genuinely feel like she’s the one that I’ve been waiting for,” he said of the 25-year-old fitness instructor from Liverpool.

Somerville appeared on Good Morning Britain with his hip-hop group Blazin’ Squad, which have reunited.