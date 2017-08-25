Love Island’s Kem Cetinay denies punching Rykard Jenkins

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has denied punching the show’s Rykard Jenkins.

Jenkins, who starred in the reality show in 2016, said he had been beaten up at a party held by Cetinay, who won the series this year with Amber Davies.

In a statement, Cetinay tweeted: “Just woken up and seen all this madness.

“I am literally so gutted about this situation that took place outside the club.

“Firstly that someone got hurt but secondly that my name has been dragged into something which I had absolutely nothing to do with.”

An incident took place outside a club where Cetinay was holding a launch party.

“The launch was the biggest and most proudest night of my career which I spent with Amber and my family undertaking press… interviews,” he said.

“The situation will be dealt with by the club and I hope is all resolved but it’s upsetting that this violence has been used on my night with my family around me.”

He later added: “Thank you guys for still supporting and defending me as it’s so easy to jump conclusion and assume what you hear is true.”

His publicist added in a statement: “A small altercation took place outside Kem’s launch party last night. Kem was inside at the time and was not involved.”

Jenkins had alleged in a tweet, which has since been removed: “So Kem Cetinay and his boys just attacked me apparently I was flirting with Amber.”

He posted a snap of his face and said: “This is Kem Cetinay and his boys.”

He added: “It take more than four geezers punching me in the head to knock me out…”

The pair later appeared to make up with Cetinay saying they had spoken on the phone and he had nothing to do with the “disgusting” incident.

Jenkins thanked his friend but added “be careful who you have around ya”.