Love Island’s Kem and Amber to be GMB showbiz correspondents
Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies will be returning to TV as showbiz correspondents on Good Morning Britain.
The reality stars will fill in for Richard Arnold in the last week of August.
Cetinay joked the duo would be stealing a job from host Piers Morgan, who was a vocal critic of the ITV2 show.
He told Good Morning Britain: “So basically we are going to be taking our best mate Piers’s role.
“I’m only joking. At the end of August we are going to be bringing all the entertainment and showbiz to the show, a bit of youth, we are going to be slotting in for Richard in the last week of August.”
Hairdresser Cetinay also confirmed he has put his plans to open his own barber shop on hold while he capitalises on his new profile.
He said: “Just before I went on the show I was in the process of opening the shop but I’ve put it aside for now, I’m going to more go into my own hair range, something I can put out for everyone to see, rather than a shop.
“I think it will take up too much time at the moment.
