Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt: People need to be less patriotic over refugee crisis
Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt has urged people to be less “patriotic” and more “empathetic” towards the global refugee crisis.
The reality TV star and partner Camilla Thurlow – who came together during this summer’s series of the ITV2 show – called on people to offer more support to refugees over the winter by donating items such as coats, boots, life jackets and toys to families who have been forced out of their homes.
Jewitt insisted there are “no borders” to charity as the pair volunteered at the Help Refugees Choose Love pop-up shop in London, inviting people to pick items to donate.
He told the Press Association: “People are a little bit too patriotic sometimes, as to think that we deserve or we should look after us first in any way, shape or form.
“You hear people who aren’t quite educated on the subject, or don’t quite know enough about it… but I think it makes it very real when you look into it. I think everybody would be empathetic if you just take a look in and see what’s actually going on, whether it’s abroad or not.”
He continued: “It’s horrific. Politics aside, these people need help, there’s absolutely no reason why people in this country should not be doing as much as they can for people.
We will be volunteering at the choose love store tomorrow. Camilla from 12-6 and I from 4-6. Come on down and buy an incredible gift this Christmas! From today until 17th December, @vodafonefoundation are going to match up to £150,000 raised at Choose Love. This means for every blanket, coat or pair of boots you buy, they can buy two similar items for a refugee this winter. So for one week only: – £5 can feed a family in Greece for two weeks. – £10 can buy two child refugees a coat to keep them warm this winter – £15 can buy all the school supplies for two refugee children in Greece – £20 can buy 2 waterproof tents for those without any form of shelter Make double the difference and buy a gift for a refugee this week. visit them at 18 Broadwick Street Soho and online www.choose.love
“There should be no borders: If you’re going to help somebody then you can help everybody. The refugee crisis is huge at the moment, it’s a global crisis.”
After her experience helping out on the project, Thurlow said: “Every single item is essential, so when you come in and see it all put together, you suddenly realise how much is needed and how much needs to be done.
“Some of the items brought things home a little bit; seeing things like the children’s boots and jackets, thinking about some very young, vulnerable children out there in the cold this winter.
“The most important thing is for people to remember that these are all ordinary people caught up in terrible situations, people who never wanted to leave their homes and have been forced to, and then they’re reaching a point where people aren’t kind to them.
“This is the most straightforward way to make such a big difference. There is someone who will be receiving a coat for their child right now and it will be a life-changing moment for them in the depths of winter, in a refugee camp somewhere.”
