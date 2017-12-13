Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt: People need to be less patriotic over refugee crisis

Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt has urged people to be less “patriotic” and more “empathetic” towards the global refugee crisis.

The reality TV star and partner Camilla Thurlow – who came together during this summer’s series of the ITV2 show – called on people to offer more support to refugees over the winter by donating items such as coats, boots, life jackets and toys to families who have been forced out of their homes.

Jewitt insisted there are “no borders” to charity as the pair volunteered at the Help Refugees Choose Love pop-up shop in London, inviting people to pick items to donate.

He told the Press Association: “People are a little bit too patriotic sometimes, as to think that we deserve or we should look after us first in any way, shape or form.

“You hear people who aren’t quite educated on the subject, or don’t quite know enough about it… but I think it makes it very real when you look into it. I think everybody would be empathetic if you just take a look in and see what’s actually going on, whether it’s abroad or not.”

He continued: “It’s horrific. Politics aside, these people need help, there’s absolutely no reason why people in this country should not be doing as much as they can for people.

“There should be no borders: If you’re going to help somebody then you can help everybody. The refugee crisis is huge at the moment, it’s a global crisis.”

After her experience helping out on the project, Thurlow said: “Every single item is essential, so when you come in and see it all put together, you suddenly realise how much is needed and how much needs to be done.

Getting our ears and ramble hats on for @bbccin ?? #CiN #PutaHatOn #CiNRamble A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:46am PST

“Some of the items brought things home a little bit; seeing things like the children’s boots and jackets, thinking about some very young, vulnerable children out there in the cold this winter.

“The most important thing is for people to remember that these are all ordinary people caught up in terrible situations, people who never wanted to leave their homes and have been forced to, and then they’re reaching a point where people aren’t kind to them.

“This is the most straightforward way to make such a big difference. There is someone who will be receiving a coat for their child right now and it will be a life-changing moment for them in the depths of winter, in a refugee camp somewhere.”