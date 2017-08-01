Love Island’s Gabby exposes racial abuse over relationship with Marcel

Love Island star Gabby Allen has spoken about the “disgusting” racial abuse she has received because of her relationship with co-star Marcel Somerville.

The couple found love on the ITV2 reality show but Allen said she has been “horrified” by some of the comments she has received on social media.

Lots of fun shooting this am (all will be revealed ??) so good to be back with my babe, felt like I'd lost an arm! ???? #loveisland #garcel A post shared by ?? ????? ???? ?? (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, she said: “I have been reading through some of the messages I’ve received over the last few weeks and I’m absolutely horrified at the amount of disgusting racial abuse due to mine and Marcel’s relationship.

Allen on Instagram (Instagram)

“It is completely unacceptable and to know that this is still goes on in 2017 breaks my heart.

“I’ve grown up in multi-cultural and LGBTQIA environments all life and to know that this is still a thing, I’m mind blown.

“Hopefully it doesn’t, but if it goes on I’ll have no choice but to publicly name and shame every single one of you.”

After a BANGING final night last night, the gorgeous boyf and I are back! What an absolutely amazing experience. Thank you to everyone for the support and love you have shown for us, I cannot even begin to explain how much it means to us. My heart is fit to burst. ?? #loveisland2017 A post shared by ?? ????? ???? ?? (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Allen also shared screengrabs of some of the message she had received with the racial slurs and obscenities obscured.

She said: “Sorry for any distress this might have caused anyone, as you can see, behind the scenes isn’t always that pretty.”

Somerville and Allen came fourth on the dating show, losing out to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, who won the public vote.