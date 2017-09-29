Love Island’s Chris Hughes on why he shared ‘flirty’ Katie Price messages

Love Island star Chris Hughes has said he went public with “flirty” messages he claimed he received from Katie Price in order to defend himself.

The reality TV star has also said that, while he now thinks sharing the messages was not the right thing to do in the “heat of the moment”, he does not regret his actions.

Hughes, 24, recently posted screengrabs of the messages he alleged were sent privately to him by Price, 39, on social media, after she had denied texting him.

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, he was probed by Price’s fellow panellists about the exchange.

Hughes, who appeared alongside Love Island co-star Kem Cetinay on the show, said: “Basically, I’m one of those people … someone asked me if they were flirty messages, and in my opinion, to me that’s flirty.

“I’ve got a girlfriend. Like she said on her tweet, she’s met me – she doesn’t actually know me.

“For someone to message me at half three in the morning, to message someone repetitively when they’re not responding, to me that’s flirting, when I’ve got a girlfriend.”

He added that “other people don’t see it as flirting, but I personally do”.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood (David Parry/PA)

Adams asked if he responded to Price, to which he said: “No. Nothing.”

In the grabs he posted online, Hughes had not appeared to have replied to the former glamour model.

Price and Hughes met for the first time when he appeared on Loose Women shortly after he came third on Love Island alongside girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Hughes and Cetinay appear in their own spin-off show, Straight Outta Love Island, on Sunday on ITV2.