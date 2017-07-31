Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow explains her reserved behaviour

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has explained her reserved behaviour on the reality show, saying she is “old enough to have made mistakes in the past”.

The explosive ordnance disposal employee was often the quietest resident of the villa and the slowest to show physical affection.

That changed when underwear model Jamie Jewitt entered the house and the pair struck up a romance.

We think a HUGE round of applause is in order for Jamie and Camilla, our fabulous runners-up! 👏👏👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7aCt8omgQW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “You do get more comfortable in there.

“It’s really interesting because I understand why people see that as a change but I’m 28 and the reason I’m reserved on that side of things is because I’m old enough to have made mistakes in the past and that has made me cautious about how I move forward with people.

Sun's out just in time for the reunion 😁☀️ A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

“I do things when I’m ready to do them because that is the right thing for me but at the same time I’m still a person and I respect my own wants and needs and that was how I wanted to be in there.”

Asked if she was more cautious because of reports of her romance with Prince Harry, she said: “I only ever went in there as Camilla, as myself, and that is what I wanted to show and you can’t help but be yourself in there, you’re in there for seven weeks and my main concern was making decisions I could live with in the real world.” Fingers crossed we don't miss our stop 🚂😴@jamiejewitt_ (photo credit @imcokes ☺️) A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

“We are both very aware when we were in the villa of the environment you’re in and we wanted to be cautious because outside is a different beast.

“Now we are outside and have got our plans and we have been out for four or five days and everything is just as great, if not better than it was.”