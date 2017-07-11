Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow ‘does a Sandy from Grease’

Love Island viewers claimed contestant Camilla Thurlow was “doing a Sandy from Grease” as she shook off her good girl image to enjoy a steamy snuggle in the hideaway with Jamie Jewitt.

Thurlow – who was once romantically linked to Prince Harry – celebrated her 28th birthday by getting closer to the newcomer, with the pair even performing a Dirty Dancing style lift in the water.

Camilla really is having the time of her life! 💪💃 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MmXYRinjub — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2017

They enjoyed a kiss in Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV2 dating show, and in Monday’s episode Thurlow was seen rating it “10 out of 10”.

The lovebirds were then chosen by the others to spend the night in the privacy of the Hideaway, away from the shared bedroom.

Viewers said on social media that Thurlow’s transition echoed that of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease character Sandy, who starts out in twin-sets and ends up in skin-tight leather in the 1978 film.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Camilla is literally the modern day sandy from grease.”

Camilla is literally the modern day sandy from grease #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CoHYdjP67Q — Katie Leadbeater (@KatieLeadbeater) July 10, 2017

“Looks like Camilla’s ‘Sandy-from-grease’ transformation is complete!” quipped another.

Another person agreed: “Camilla just went from sandra dee to sandy…… #loveisland a Calvin Klein model will do that to you #yougogirl #camjam.”

#Camilla just went from sandra dee to sandy...... #loveisland a Calvin Klein model will do that to you #yougogirl #camjam pic.twitter.com/zeEsikuttX — Jen ☆ Liverbird (@_JensTweet_) July 10, 2017

Thurlow has already had two romances in Love Island.

The first, with Jonny Mitchell, left her “hurt” after he dumped her for Tyla Carr, and the second, with Craig Lawson, was called off by her due to her concerns about getting into another relationship too fast.

Viewers were delighted to see her get a third crack at love with Jewitt.

“I’ve backed Camilla from the start! Go on Cam!!!” urged one fan.

I've backed Camilla from the start! Go on Cam!!! 👊🏻 #LoveIsland — Dale H (@TheHartProject1) July 10, 2017

Another said: “Jamie and camilla are giving me heart palpitations!”

:: Love Island airs on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.