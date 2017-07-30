Love Island’s Camilla shares snap of herself tucked up with Marcel and Gabby

Back to Showbiz Home

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has shared a photograph of herself snuggled up in bed with couple Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen.

The reality TV favourite posted the picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s Love Island reunion programme.

She even came up with a name for the trio, captioning the snap “Garcella”.

GARCELLA

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

The trio were good friends during their time on the ITV2 show.

Fans were thrilled to see the fun picture.

“Such beautiful people it hurts,” said one, while another wrote: “My three favourites all in one pic – go team.”

Thurlow is in a relationship with Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners of this year’s Love Island.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Island, UK, Camilla Thurlow, Gabby Allen, Love Island, Marcel Somerville, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz