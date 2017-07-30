Love Island’s Camilla shares snap of herself tucked up with Marcel and Gabby

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has shared a photograph of herself snuggled up in bed with couple Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen.

The reality TV favourite posted the picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s Love Island reunion programme.

She even came up with a name for the trio, captioning the snap “Garcella”.

GARCELLA A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

The trio were good friends during their time on the ITV2 show.

Fans were thrilled to see the fun picture.

“Such beautiful people it hurts,” said one, while another wrote: “My three favourites all in one pic – go team.”

Thurlow is in a relationship with Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt.

Will it be happily ever after for our Islanders now the summer of love is over? 💑 Don't miss #LoveIslandReunion Sunday @itv2 9pm #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VRqZulMhFF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners of this year’s Love Island.