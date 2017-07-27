Love Island’s Camilla and Gabby plan to move in together

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has revealed she is planning to move in with fellow Islander Gabby Allen.

The pair and their respective partners lost out to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies in Monday night’s final but grew close during their seven week stay.

Thurlow, currently based in Scotland, said she was planning to move down to London to be nearer to new partner Jamie Jewitt.

Love Island’s Jamie and Camilla (ITV)



She said: “It’s not necessarily that I live in that part of Scotland, it was my base because when I was travelling away and I needed somewhere that I could come back to.”

“I think, and I’m hoping, that it is still the plan to have a base with Gabby here in London.”

Camilla Thurlow (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Asked if they could get their own spin-off series, she added: “That would be such a fun idea, I love Gabs she was my absolute rock in there, I just think we will be best friends for life now.”

Addressing reports she had previously been involved with Prince Harry, Thurlow said: “I mean obviously now everything has happened on the show.

“I’ve met Jamie and I just think like I said at the beginning of the show I want to leave anything in the past in the past and not let it affect anything moving forward.”

Asked if she knew if he had been watching her she said: “I’m afraid I have no idea.”

On her future plans, the 27-year-old said she would like to use her new-found fame to “draw attention to various issues that are important to me”.