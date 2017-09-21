Love Island’s Amber Davies not shocked about co-stars’ speedy engagement

Love Island winner Amber Davies has said she was not shocked to learn that her co-stars Jessica Shears and Dom Lever are engaged after just three months of dating.

The reality TV star said she does understand how “deeply” they feel for each other, because she feels the same way for her boyfriend Kem Cetinay, with whom she won the ITV2 show – which sees singletons pair up while locked in a Majorcan villa for several weeks – in July.

However, she said she cannot think of marriage herself any time soon, and that she sometimes has to fight for Cetinay’s attention while he is transfixed with his phone.

Amber Davies at the Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show (Robert Stanwyck/Factory Images)

Davies told the Press Association, on Shears and Lever’s engagement: “I was not shocked, I know that they’re both very much in love with each other.

“I wasn’t like, ‘Oh my gosh they’re engaged!’

“I can understand how deeply they feel for each other because I feel so deeply towards Kem, so nothing is ever unrealistic in this situation when you’ve lived with them for seven weeks.”

Speaking from the Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show, Davies added: “Things do move fast, and when they say you know, you know.

“I’m so happy for them both – I hope they have a lovely life together!”

Shears and Lever revealed earlier this week they had become engaged, after meeting and falling for each other on the show in early June.

???? A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

On the chance of a similar situation with Cetinay, Davies said: “I’m not too sure, it’s very far in the future. I’m definitely not going to be married to him any time soon!”

Although her relationship with Cetinay is going well, Davies admitted that sometimes she has to fight for his attention.

“I feel like sometimes I’m in a relationship with him and his phone!” she said.

“So it’s very much, trying to have a conversation and his head’s drilled into his phone, so I think … I’ll save it for a rainy day.”

Davies said that being catapulted to fame pretty much overnight on the hit summer programme, which frequently scored audiences of around two million viewers per episode during its seven-week run, has forced her to grow up a bit.

Amber Davies (Robert Stanwyck/Factory Images)

She said: “The most surprising thing I’ve learned is you have to be careful – what you do, what you say, it is very much like everyone is watching every single step you make, so I’ve had to grow up quite a bit the past two months since coming out of the villa.

“You have to be on it at all times. You have to have your head screwed on.”

With her romance in the limelight, Davies said she and Cetinay try to ignore hurtful comments from trolls, but that sometimes things do hurt them.

Saturday morning cuddles ?????? A post shared by Amber Davies ? (@amb_d) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

The 20-year-old said: “We just literally brush it off our shoulder. If it’s false accusations or something has been twisted, we just leave it.

“But sometimes I think, we are human, and it’s hard to see sometimes.”

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Davies has been inundated with work – including a joint presenting position with Cetinay on Good Morning Britain and a collaboration with clothing brand Motel Rocks – and she does not take it for granted.

Now relishing her role as a host for Ladies Day at the Southampton Boat Show, which runs until September 24, Davies said: “It’s honestly been amazing, seeing how beautiful the boats are, it has been lovely. I was like, gosh, I need to own one of these!

So me and @kemcetinay have officially done our presenting debut with @gmb! We are still so grateful that we've been given this amazing opportunity and incredibly thankful for all the lovely feedback ?? this cute little summer dress is from @motelrocks #MotelRocks ???????? A post shared by Amber Davies ? (@amb_d) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

“I never ever thought I’d get so many amazing opportunities from Love Island, but I’m just so grateful.

“Some of the things I go to, the events and the shoots I do, it’s something I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do.

“I’m getting used to it but I’m still very appreciative of it all.”