Love Island viewers upset as Chris Hughes cries over relationship

Love Island viewers have branded Olivia Attwood “a snake” after she reduced her partner Chris Hughes to tears.

Fans of the ITV2 dating show said they wanted to go into the villa and give Hughes “a cuddle” after Attwood criticised him and suggested she wanted a break from their romance.

Attwood admitted she was questioning her compatibility with Hughes, saying: “As much as I like him and I’m attracted to him and he’s fun, my problem is there’s something in his character that is not quite right … It’s draining.

“I am emotionally exhausted. I am walking on egg shells every day around him because he is so on the brink of a temper tantrum all the time.”

Talking in the Beach Hut, an emotional Hughes said: “Emotionally it is draining … I am quite a laid back character when it comes to it and I know I’ve got this personality to me but deep down I am a sensitive guy myself and emotionally things can build up and it is tough to deal with it.”

He then broke down in tears.

Viewers were quick to criticise Attwood for the way she had treated Hughes.

“Olivia is an anaconda. Not even a snake,” posted one fan on Twitter.

“Chris and Olivia’s relationship problem is this simple: she’s a mean girl, he’s a nice lad, therefore they are not compatible,” surmised another.

One viewer shared a picture of a teddy bear dining opposite a snake, joking: “Unseen photo of chris and olivia on their dinner date.”

Viewers appeared to be firmly on Hughes’s side.

One said: “I feel so sorry for Chris ?? I just want to go and squeeze his little cheeks and give him a big hug.”

“Awww poor chris my heart is breaking for him. he really needs a hug,” said another.