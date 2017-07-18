Love Island viewers comfort devastated Marcel after lie detector revelations

Love Island power couple Marcel Sommerville and Gabby Allen saw their relationship put to the test with a lie detector challenge on Tuesday night’s show.

With Allen told she was lying when answering several questions – one of which asked if she loved the former Blazin Squad star – fans were left a little upset.

She was also asked “can you see a long-term future with Marcel?” and “are you looking forward to having sex with Marcel?”

The pair, who have been an item since Allen entered the Majorcan villa in the second week of the ITV2 dating programme’s seven-week run, also had a a rare argument.

Viewers comforted the “devastated” Sommerville with messages of support on Twitter.

Poor Marcel I feel like I could pinpoint when his heart broke #loveisland pic.twitter.com/htB9q6HAFD — The Gormans (@UrbanBumpkins) July 18, 2017

Jadine posted: “I’m honestly heartbroken for Marcel,” while Sofia Strickland wrote: “I feel sorry for Marcel … Gabby if you don’t want to be with him tell him.”

Marcel looks heartbroken devastated for him #LoveIsland doubting Gabby now 😢 — Nichola-Louise 💞 (@nicholasmith6) July 18, 2017

Idk what I think of gabby, Marcel is a genuine boy who has real feels for her I just want him to b happy !!! #loveisland — Cez (@cerysowen) July 18, 2017

But all was soon back to normal as Allen declared her love for Sommerville with the help of her fellow Islanders.

Very cute plan. Very cute couple. Yay for Gabby and Marcel 💛😊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xSeB5SkGTy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2017

As the pair spoke on the balcony, the remaining girls spelt out a message of love on her behalf.

:: Love Island returns at 9pm on Wednesday.