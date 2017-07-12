Love Island viewers call for return of Sam and Mike

Love Island viewers have backed previous contestants Sam Gowland and Mike Thalassitis to re-enter the villa after they were given the choice between new entries or returning favourites.

Fans of the show flooded Twitter to encourage others to vote for the old contestants after it was revealed there would be a public vote to determine who would enter the villa.

DECISION TIME! Wanna see your old faves return, or some fresh meat in the villa? Load up our app and vote before 10:30pm! 📱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DKOZwxPlkH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2017

Voters could choose between the two evicted stars and new hopefuls model Jack, 23, and bar manager Scott, 26.

One excited fan wrote: “MUGGY MIKE and SAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG I’m gonna pee with excitement!!!! BEST SHOW EVER!!!! #LoveIsland

Another viewer shared a screenshot of her vote for Gowland and Thalassitis with the caption: “If your not seeing this on your phone tonight your doing something wrong.”

Last year’s runner up Olivia Buckland also backed the old contestants to re-enter the show, writing: “Get this one back in there @SamGowland123 ITS GOT TO BE THE OLD MANNNSSSS.”

Get this one back in there @SamGowland123 ITS GOT TO BE THE OLD MANNNSSSS. #loveisland — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) July 11, 2017

MUGGY MIKE and SAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG I'm gonna pee with excitement!!!! BEST SHOW EVER!!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GzFe1MdloK — Gemmaslittleworld (@gjamieson819) July 11, 2017

If your not seeing this on your phone tonight your doing something wrong 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BAVuQM5rw5 — Cameron (@CameronGK1) July 11, 2017

However, one previous contestant was left feeling a little left out by the vote.

Harley Judge, who was the first boy to be kicked off the show, tweeted: “Thanks for the invite”.

Cheers for the invite 🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣 #LoveIsland — Harley Judge (@Harley_Judge) July 11, 2017

Earlier in the episode fans enjoyed a rapping session from contestants Marcel Somerville, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes as they showed off their track Little Bit Leave It.

The musical interlude had viewers calling for their effort to be made available for download, with one writing: “if A Little Bit Leave It isn’t available on Spotify soon then I’m gunna be massively disappointed.”

Little Bit Leave It' - Marcel and Kem (ft. one line from Chris) Available to download never... we hope! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/etUZDVq1OI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2017

if A Little Bit Leave It isn't available on Spotify soon then I'm gunna be massively disappointed#LoveIsland — my name is george. (@george_mckillop) July 11, 2017

I expect a Little Bit Leave It to be on Spotify and Number 1 by the end of next week #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIslandNot) July 11, 2017

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Wednesday at 9pm.