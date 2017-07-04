Love Island sees plenty of steamy bedroom action as audience numbers remain high

Love Island continued its display of strength in audience numbers as the latest episode ended in several steamy encounters.

The ITV2 dating programme, which has become one of the year’s surprise TV hits, scored an average of 1.8 million viewers during Monday’s broadcast with a peak of 2 million according to overnight ratings.

The episode saw three of the couples seemingly have intercourse under the bedsheets in the dark, including Montana Brown and her new partner Alex Beattie after going to the villa’s secret Hideaway for the night.

Also indulging in some romantic action were reunited couple Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, on the sofa in the living room just several feet away from sleeping Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr.

Couple Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes appeared to be getting intimate in the shared bedroom.

Monday’s audience numbers were just slightly down from Sunday’s ratings – the biggest the show has ever had – which saw it break the 2 million mark with an average of 2.1 million and peak of 2.4 million viewers.

These marked the highest ratings on ITV2 since an episode of The Xtra Factor in October 2012 got 2.2 million.

Love Island has, on occasion, beaten its rival programmes in the 9pm timeslot on BBC Two and Channel 4, and its average viewers have recently been more than double that of reality TV giant Big Brother on Channel 5.

Sunday’s episode had shocked viewers with a huge culling of housemates, with several of the recent new additions being sent home as well as original islander Dominic Lever.

In the wake of the mass dumping, the programme’s romance-related term for eliminating, the contestants did their best to get their relationships back on track while others floundered.

All aboard the Kember love-bus! Stick to a day ticket though, a weekly pass might be a bit optimistic... 🚌 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2BV24YEKfR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2017

Brown and Beattie were the success story of the episode, finally going on a first date after days of flirting under the watchful gaze of their co-stars, ending in their Hideaway liaison.

Cetinay and Davies spent much of the episode going back and forth over their union before finally deciding to give things another shot, meaning Cetinay’s brief partner Chyna Ellis was left alone.

Camilla Thurlow’s short-lived romance with newcomer Craig Lawson came to an end as her ex-partner Jonny Mitchell’s return to the house from the other villa reminded her how much she had been hurt.

When someone drops the L-word and you just nervously laugh... 😂😂

Oh guys, just get married please! 👰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gTrEI3Teas — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen took things to the next level as they declared they were falling in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Love Island fans have been keenly following the post-island reunion of Jess Shears and Lever, who finally got to meet up for a date following his departure at the weekend.

My guy 👏🏽 @domlever A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The couple were split when Shears was dumped a couple of weeks ago and, despite speculation that she has cheated on Lever with fellow dumped islander Mike Thalassitis, they shared on social media that they were thrilled to see each other again.

Along with pictures of their reunion, Shears wrote on Instagram: “My guy.”