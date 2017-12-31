Love Island seeks new residents for the reality show villa

Love Island is seeking new applicants for its 2018 series.

The ITV2 show is looking for new young people hoping to find love in the villa, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

The show, which was a ratings hit over the summer, will return for a fourth series in 2018.

A statement from the channel said: “Once again the islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of enjoying a long hot summer of love and romance.

“But to remain on the island, they will have to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.”

Cetinay and Davies were voted winners of the 2017 series, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but announced their split earlier this month.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who won the show in 2015, welcomed their first child together, son Freddie-George, on December 13.

The third series, hosted by Caroline Flack, ran from June 5 to July 24 2017.