Love Island is making more ‘friend based relationships’ says evicted Jessica

Love Island contestant Jessica Shears suggested the programme is better at creating friendships than romance as she was booted from the show.

The Devon glamour model, 23, said she was “disappointed” after being voted off the ITV2 competition by her fellow islanders on Wednesday, but said she had no regrets.

Presented by Caroline Flack, the show sees a batch of hopefuls sent to a steamy Majorca resort where they take on couple-based challenges as they compete for a £50,000 prize.

Despite an emotional goodbye on the show, Shears said: “Everyone there does want to find love.

“At the moment there are a lot of friend based relationships, or things have been tried and failed like with Montana and Sam, and Olivia and Sam, but no one in there is a big game player.”

After forming a close bond with Olivia [Attwood], 26, she continued: “I feel slightly disappointed, I would have liked to have been in there longer.

“But it has been an amazing experience, and I have learnt a lot about myself. I went in there looking for love and came out of there with a best friend.”

Mike Thalassitis, who was also voted off the show on Wednesday after joining barely a week ago, took the news a little harder.

“Truthfully I am a bit gutted,” he said.

“I feel like I had more to give and my time was cut a lot shorter than I thought it would be.”

Things turned sour for Mike after his involvement with Olivia caused complications.

Admitting he might have done things differently, he continued: “I still feel like I didn’t want to play it safe and I did want to take a risk, but I ended up out in a week, so getting involved in that love triangle and allowing it to go on probably didn’t do me any favours.”
