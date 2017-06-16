Love Island hits a bum note

Tonight’s episode of Love Island has hit a bum note with a series of bottom-related challenges.

ITV2′s reality series’ female contestants were sent a text to invite them to take part in a “bootylicious” task that would see the winner rewarded with a date with a new male contender.

Among the challenges they were set were a race to pop a series of balloons by sitting on them, a blindfolded game to guess which fruits their bottoms were touching, and a “twerk off” where they competed to show off who was the best at the dance move.

Love Island
The girls take part in the twerk off (ITV)

Tyne-Lexy Clarson was crowned the victor of the bottom challenges and went off to meet her date for the evening, footballer Mike Thalassitis who had just arrived on the island.

Viewers were impressed by the contestants’ toned figures that were shown off by tonight’s challenges.

Love Island continues tomorrow night on ITV2 at 9pm.
