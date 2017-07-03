Love Island fans want more drama after ‘dull’ episode

Back to Showbiz Home

Love Island fans have complained that the latest instalment was “boring” after the previous episode’s explosive cull.

Sunday night’s dose of the ITV2 dating programme had viewers gripped as seven hopefuls were dumped from the villa, including original contestant Dom Lever.

But on Monday night the focus was on the romance, leaving fans asking: “Where’s the drama?”

One viewer sniped on Twitter: “Most boring episode of #loveisland wish I never wasted time watching that.”

“Tonight’s @LoveIsland was probably the most boring of the series #wheresthedrama #LoveIsland,” agreed another.

“This episode is just unnecessary. I find everyone really boring right now. Where’s the drama and mischief!” wondered another fan.

One viewer questioned: “Anyone else panicking that tonight’s episode might be a bit… *Whispers* dull…..?”

Love Island hit a new high in the ratings on Sunday, breaking 2 million viewers for the first time.

It was watched by an average of 2.1 million viewers, peaking at 2.4 million.

It was also ITV2’s biggest audience for a programme since October 2012, when The Xtra Factor was watched by 2.2 million people.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, LoveIsland, UK, Love Island, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz