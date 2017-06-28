Love Island fans rally behind Camilla after Jonny heartbreak

Back to Showbiz Home

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow was left single after Wednesday night’s episode as Jonny Mitchell dashed off to embark on a romance with Tyla Carr.

Thurlow had to endure the painful split as Mitchell initially tried to downplay his feelings for model Carr before changing his tune and announcing he had to be “honest” with himself.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Caroline Flack-fronted show, she was seen in tears after learning of Mitchell’s true feelings, particularly when she heard that he had said he wanted to “rip” Carr’s clothes off.

Fans rallied around Thurlow and were hopeful any new arrivals might take her fancy.

Even when she was given the chance to throw a drink at Carr, Thurlow was the bigger person.

Love Island is back on Thursday on ITV 2 at 9pm.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Island, Reaction, UK, Camilla Thurlow, ITV, Jonny Mitchell, Love Island, Tyla Carr, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz