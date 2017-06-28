Love Island fans rally behind Camilla after Jonny heartbreak

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow was left single after Wednesday night’s episode as Jonny Mitchell dashed off to embark on a romance with Tyla Carr.

Thurlow had to endure the painful split as Mitchell initially tried to downplay his feelings for model Carr before changing his tune and announcing he had to be “honest” with himself.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Caroline Flack-fronted show, she was seen in tears after learning of Mitchell’s true feelings, particularly when she heard that he had said he wanted to “rip” Carr’s clothes off.

Fans rallied around Thurlow and were hopeful any new arrivals might take her fancy.

Camilla this is the whole nation to you: #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/tQL6jeol1M — Ciara (@ciaraliston13) June 28, 2017

Hope Camilla finds true love with the new boys coming in tomorrow, she deserves some luck #LoveIsIand ❤️ — Ruth Wollerton (@baberooo) June 28, 2017

Jesus. Poor Camilla that was so brutal. #LoveIsIand — Tylas Slack Jaw (@ItsAbeo) June 28, 2017

Even when she was given the chance to throw a drink at Carr, Thurlow was the bigger person.

Okay this confirms it... Camilla is descended from angels 😇 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Ge6DQszRxa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2017

Camilla throwing that drink above Tyla's head so it wouldn't get her , does she get any sweeter mann 😭 #LoveIsIand — sav (@savannah_buckle) June 28, 2017

Love Island is back on Thursday on ITV 2 at 9pm.